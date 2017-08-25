Daughters show up their dads on the footy field

THE Lismore Swans senior women's Aussie Rules team has played a footy match they are unlikely to forget - against a team of dads who call themselves the Swans Old Boys.

It's the first time a dads versus daughters charity match has been played on the Northern Rivers - and the daughters won.

MAKING THEIR MARK: The Lismore women's Aussie Rules team.

Jenni Cooper, 16, relished playing against her father.

"It was a great game but the best moment was when I had the opportunity to tackle my dad and then later I got the free kick because he was holding the ball,” Jenni said.

Her father, David Cooper, was gracious in defeat, despite suffering a broken finger during the match.

"I know Jenni enjoyed the afternoon and appreciated the extra chance to develop her footy skills,” he said.

"I Ioved the opportunity to prove to Jenni that an old man can still play, however being bumped off the ball by your 16-year-old daughter is humbling.”

Lismore Swans club president Phil Tsourlinis said the match was played to honour Dean Webb, who was a star player for the Lismore Swans men's team for eight years but died in 2015 after being diagnosed with a melanoma.

"We raise money for the Melanoma Institute of Australia at the game but it's also a great family fun day and of course we want more women and girls to play AFL,” Tsourlinis said.

"The AFL is very serious in its quest to encourage more men and women and boys and girls to play the nation's finest code.”

Swans women's team captain Laura Small said the two teams played under modified rules.

The Old Boys led for the first three quarters and the women's side took the lead only in the fourth quarter.

"It was a great opportunity for the girls to learn some skills off some very experienced players and I hope the match continues to be played every year,” Small said.

The last round of the AFL Northern Rivers competition was played for all grades last weekend.

The Byron Magpies are the men's minor premiers while the Ballina Bombers are the women's minor premiers.