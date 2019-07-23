Dates set for Million Dollar Chase

BIG MONEY: Casino and Lismore will be part of the Million Dollar Chase this year.

BIG MONEY: Casino and Lismore will be part of the Million Dollar Chase this year. Lisa Vanderstok

CASINO and Lismore will host qualifying rounds of the Million Dollar Chase greyhound race ahead of the final at Wentworth Park, Sydney in October.

The Casino Greyhound Racing Club, which was not a part of the inaugural series in 2018, will host qualifying heats on September 6, with their final scheduled for September 13.

Lismore has its heats on September 17 and the final on September 27.

Races will be held across 14 regional centres with the first four in each regional final qualifing for the October 11 semis.

The final on October 18 will kick off a major weekend of racing in Sydney, with the world richest turf event, the TAB Everest, to be run at Randwick the following day.

The NSW Minister responsible for racing, Kevin Anderson, said this was the direction of the new-look racing industry, which was earning public confidence.

"This is what the reforms were all about, improving the transparency and accountability of the greyhound industry in NSW so that it not only leads the nation, but sets a benchmark for the world,” Anderson said.

"With the changes and additions which GRNSW have put in place for the series in 2019, the benefits to regional NSW - and particularly to the industry in those centres - will be even more significant.”

Once again, as the case was in its maiden year, there will be a key focus on welfare, with the event to promote GRNSW's commitment to animal welfare and its re-homing initiatives.

The TAB Million Dollar Chase will begin on August 31 at Gunnedah, one of five new regional venues to join the event.

Along with Casino, the Gosford, Dapto and Gouburn clubs will also host regional heats and finals this year for the first time, while Bathurst, Dubbo, Lismore, Nowra, Wagga Wagga, Maitland, The Gardens, Richmond, and Bulli return after hosting successful events in 2018.