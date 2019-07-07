Dates revealed for Ballina country music festival

YEE-HAR: Christian Porter performing at a previous Ballina Country Music Festival. The event is on again this November.

YEE-HAR: Christian Porter performing at a previous Ballina Country Music Festival. The event is on again this November. Contributed

THE dates have been announced for this year's Ballina Country Music Festival.

The country riffs will be sounding out across Ballina from November 1-3.

And organiser Garry Lavercombe says the shows once again will be free to the public -- all except one ticketed event, the Travellin' Still -- Songs of Slim Dusty show to be held at the Cherry Street Sports Club on November 2.

Mr Lavercombe has previously said the festival committee works hard to ensure the shows, to be held across six venues this year as well as in Cherry St on the Saturday of the three-day event.

This will be the eighth festival to be held, and Mr Lavercombe said the event has "created a significant influx of locals and visitors to Ballina.

More than 100 artists will perform during the event.

The participating venues are: Cherry Street Sports Club; Hotel Henry Rous; Westower Tavern; Shaws Bay Hotel; Australian Hotel; and the Wharf Restaurant (Saturday only).

The free kids' zone at the back of the Cherry Street Sports Club will again be a feature of Saturday's entertainment.

The festival is supported by the Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina Shire Council, the State Government and the participating venues.