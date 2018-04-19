Menu
Dangerous merging footage was shared on Dash Cam Owners Australia.
WATCH: Dangerous merging manoeuvre

Kate Dodd
19th Apr 2018 11:29 AM

SHOCKING footage of a truck merging in front of a driver has surfaced on Dash Cam Owners Australia. 

The video, shared by a driver named Eden, shows a truck try and merge from the left hand lane into the right, even though there's not enough space. 

According to the post, which was shared to social media yesterday, police have viewed the footage and the truck driver was charged with negligent driving. 

It was not clear where the incident took place. 

Social media users were quick to slam the driver of the truck for his actions. 

Michelle Romain said "The law says you can't change lanes till it's safe. The law doesn't say you have to slam your brakes on to let f*******s in who think they have a right to change lanes by putting their blinker on."

But some users suspected more was going on than the video let on. 

One user wrote: "No excuses but the way the cam car moved across it looks like he might have cut the truck off in the first place."

