Dash it, you're never too old for athletics

BALLINA'S Dash Daniels cannot hide his excitement.

And he's got a few good reasons to be very excited.

He won two gold medals in his age category at the Pan Pacific Masters Games held on the Gold Coast the weekend before last.

Incredibly, the 82-year-old great-grandfather only picked up a discus and shot put for the first time six months before the competition.

And he has had five heart bypasses and overcome type 2 diabetes as well.

"It's amazing. It's the best feeling ever,” he said after the wins.

"I'm still on a high.”

The South African-born retired builder, who has spent much of his 60 years in Australia at Bronte in Sydney, was sporty in his youth, playing soccer and baseball.

But he said the achievement of winning two gold medals in individual sports was an "overwhelming feeling”.

It was after watching the Commonwealth Games and para games on the Gold Coast and seeing the excitement of the occasion that inspired him to want to do something athletic.

A fluke meeting with local athletics coach Jennie Duffield at the Ballina Heights sports field set Mr Daniels on his way to glory.

He approached Ms Duffield about hiring some of her training gear but instead signed her up as his coach.

They just had to decide on a sport.

Running was out, due to his history with his ticker, but his natural upper body strength, honed in his existing gym training, led to the decision to try discus and shot put.

Mr Daniels trained two days a week with Ms Duffield, kept up his regular gym training and also practised at Kingsford Smith Park near his home.

Fast forward to November 9 and he was collecting his first gold medal won from a field of a dozen competitors in the 80-84 age category and two days later he was bagging his second.

Ms Duffield said in her 35 years of coaching, Mr Daniels was her oldest athlete and she praised him for his willingness to listen and learn.

Mr Daniels said it was a lesson for others his age: "Don't be afraid to learn.”

He is now preparing for the Queensland Masters event in a few weeks and a meet in New Zealand next year.

To keep things interesting, he is adding javelin to his sports portfolio.