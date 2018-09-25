Menu
Falls Festival crowds watch Daryl Braithwaite at Bryon Bay.
Falls Festival crowds watch Daryl Braithwaite at Bryon Bay. Marc Stapelberg
Music

Daryl Braithwaite set to perform on the Northern Rivers

Javier Encalada
by
25th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

DARYL Braithwaite will be performing at the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, on Australia Day weekend next year.

The Northern Rivers music venue has confirmed the 18+ event.

The artist reigned supreme at Falls Byron Bay on December 31, overshadowing music stars such as Flume and Thundamentals.

Falls crowds wanted to hear The Horses, Daryl Braithwaite's 1990 cover of the song released by American star Ricky Lee Jones on 1989.

Speaking to The Northern Star on December 31, just before his show, Braithwaite said he has fond memories of playing with Sherbet and solo over the past decades.

"I surf, so our big trips away were always to Byron,” he said.

"We came up here in 1965 and we camped in the car down at The Pass, which now is unthinkable.

"We absolutely loved it. We came from Coogee in Sydney so Byron was 'the' place.

"We were only 16 or 17.”

Click here to read our interview with Daryl Braithwaite during Falls Byron Bay 2017/2018.

At the Beach Hotel, 1 Bay St, Byron Bay, on Friday, January 25, 2019. Tickets from Oztix. $44.90.

Lismore Northern Star

