Darwin massacre: Accused gunman was on parole

FOUR men are dead and a woman injured after a gunman went on a rampage across five different locations in Darwin.

The suspected gunman, described as caucasian and wearing high-vis workwear, was known to police and was on parole after being released from prison in January after serving at least a year. The unnamed 45-year-old is now in custody.

Northern Territory's Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said the suspect was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet as he evaded officers through Darwin.

Police are investigating the man's alleged links to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

A man is held down by police in Darwin. Picture: Keri Megelus

After being on the run for more than an hour, the man called the NT Police Duty Superintendent and asked to be placed in protective custody, Mr Kershaw confirmed.

"We do believe he was trying to hand himself in," Mr Kershaw said.

"Unfortunately and sadly four people have lost their lives this evening."

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner confirmed the death toll from the rampage was four after earlier reports that up to five people had been killed and that police did not believe the shooting was a terrorist attack.

Witnesses told the ABC the man walked into the Palms Motel in the Darwin suburb of Woolner while holding a pump-action shotgun and shot at a hotel room door before fleeing the scene.

The Palms Motel was the scene of the shooting. Picture: Keri Megelus

The alleged shooter then allegedly fled the motel scene down to an apartment complex on Garden Hills Crescent in The Gardens, where one person is believed to have been killed.

The alleged shooter was eventually caught by heavily armed police, who were wearing body armour and carrying rifles.

They surrounded his car in the middle of an intersection before he was tasered.

The shirtless man was writhing around on the ground and screaming as a number of officers moved to restrain him.

The suspect had remained at large for approximately an hour, with road blocks in place around the city.

Speaking at London's Savoy Hotel, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was a "terrible act of violence".

"I want to extend my deep condolences and sympathy to all the people in the Territory, particularly in Darwin," he said.

A police vehicle can be seen on the empty Stuart Highway at the McMinn Street intersection where it is believed police stopped the alleged gunman. Picture: AAP

"This is a very tight community and I know they will be rocked by these events. Our advice is this is not a terrorist attack. There is nothing to suggest that is the case whatsoever.

"The true motivations of this criminal and violent act will become better known. There is a person in custody and they will work through those processes.

"In the meantime. I think it's important that every one in Darwin everyone in the Territory understands the thoughts of Australians wherever they are … they will be thinking very much of their fellow Australians in the Territory."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there is no indication that the shoiting is a terrorist attack. Picture: Natasha Emeck/NT News

Witness Leah Potter told the ABC she helped a woman who had been shot in the legs at the Palm Hotel before she was taken away by an ambulance.

"I was in the carpark (of a neighbouring hotel) when I heard what I thought were fireworks going off, really loud cracking, banging fireworks," she said.

"And then a man came running with a woman in his arms from next door which is the Palms Motel, which is the motel next to my motel, and he just dropped her on the footpath right in front of us.

Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said the alleged gunman had been out on parole after being freed from jail in January. Picture: Keri Megelus

"I ran and got some towels and wrapped up her legs, she had little holes all in her skin on both her legs and she was bleeding everywhere."

A man who was at home with his young son on Gardens Hill Crescent, The Gardens, 500 metres from the Palms Motel, said he heard eight shots from the townhouse complex next door.

"Up to eight shots, a few different volleys three or four, then another three or four," he said.

"I thought it was firecrackers as we are coming up to Territory Day.

"It was really loud because it was so close."

Police cordon off a block of units where a person was shot by a gunman in the suburb of The Gardens in Darwin. Picture: AAP

The father said he did not know if anyone had been injured next door.

"It's shocking and a bit surreal," he said.

Chris Dalgleish, who was having a beer on the balcony of the Frontier Hotel pub across the road from the Palms Motel, said people heard shots and raced inside the pub when they realised it was a gun.

"Everyone started jumping inside, then locking doors and windows and went to the back corner," he told AAP.