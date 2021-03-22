Menu
TWO Darwin twin nurses are looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry
Business

Darwin nurses looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry

by Natasha Emeck
22nd Mar 2021 7:54 AM
TWO Darwin twin nurses are looking to disrupt a billion-dollar industry with an innovative device specifically designed for parents on the go.

Aptly called The Baby Bum Shower it is a small, handheld 'bidet' that delivers soap and water whenever it is needed.

Co-creator Jessica Whalley said the environmentally friendly device minimises waste by reducing the number of wipes used to clean a baby.

Darwin twin nurses Jessica Whalley Hair and Samantha Hair are pictured with their product the Baby Bum Shower and baby Rocko, 1. Photograph: Che Chorley
"As registered, practising nurses and mothers, we understand the importance hygiene and it became apparent there were so many ways we could do better," she said.

"We spent years developing this product to ensure that it delivered all we needed it to achieve. "With numerous prototypes we perfected it so that it was practical and easy to use, ergonomic, efficient and with a design that fit the modern aesthetic. The final product is the perfect example of form and function."

 

For more information visit babybumshower.com

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

