Health

Baby injured in boiling water accident

by Lauren Roberts
9th Aug 2018 3:16 PM

A COCONUT Grove baby is in a stable condition at Royal Darwin Hospital after pulling a container with boiling water off a bench onto his chest and neck.

The boy, 20 months, was taken to RDH by St John Ambulance paramedics about 8pm last night, and is recovering in hospital today.

St John paramedics praised the Coconut Grove family's quick reaction in cooling the boy's wounds.

Burns are one of the most common accidental childhood injuries. Babies and young children are especially vulnerable - they're curious, small, and have very sensitive, thin skin.

Families are reminded top know the 3 Cs.

Cool for 20 minutes under running water, Cover it with cling wrap and Call 000" is aimed at ensuring people know timely first aid treatment.

