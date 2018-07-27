Heta the threat at Darts Masters: Anderson

KYLE Anderson says fellow West Australian Damon Heta will be the one to watch at the much-anticipated Melbourne and Brisbane Darts Masters tournaments next month.

Heta qualified for both events on the same day at the qualifying tournament in Warilla, NSW earlier this week.

Anderson, the only Australian to win a World Series of Darts title, says all the qualifiers have the chance to upset the top professionals in the world but he is backing Heta as the likely standout.

"Any player that has got through can do well," said Anderson, who defeated compatriot Corey Cadby to win the Auckland Darts Masters last year.

"But from what I see this year Damon Heta is the man to watch.

"He has been at the top of his game for years and he used to be my juniors pairs partner, so I know what he is capable of and how he handles the pressure."

Kyle "The Original" Anderson has his eye on Heta.

A former DPA Australian singles champion, Heta, from Perth, will return to the TV stage in Melbourne and Brisbane, having previously competed in the 2014 Sydney Darts Masters and the Auckland Darts Masters in 2016.

He denied world championship qualifier Gordon Mathers a place in the Melbourne event with a 6-4 victory and then defeated veteran David Platt 6-3 to make it to the Brisbane tournament.

Mathers made up for his loss by qualifying for his home event in Brisbane later in the week.

The qualifiers will take on the top PDC professionals in the world in Melbourne and Brisbane, including world No.1 Michael van Gerwen, reigning world champion Rob Cross, two-time world champion Gary Anderson plus homegrown stars Anderson and Simon Whitlock.

The Melbourne Darts Masters will be held from August 10-12 at Hisense Arena and the Brisbane Masters is on from August 17-19 at the Brisbane Conference and Exhibition Centre.

