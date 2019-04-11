Menu
Rob Cross with the trophy after winning the inaugural Brisbane Masters in 2018.
Rob Cross with the trophy after winning the inaugural Brisbane Masters in 2018.
Darting superstars heading to Brisbane

by Phil Dillon
11th Apr 2019 10:27 AM

WORLD champion Michael van Gerwen will head a cavalcade of darting superstars when the PDC World Series of Darts returns to Brisbane in August.

The world No.1 will be joined at the BCEC on August 9-10 by defending Brisbane Masters champion and ex-world champ Rob Cross, two-time world champion Gary Anderson, 2018 Melbourne Darts Masters winner Peter Wright and 2018 Players Championship Finals winner Daryl Gurney.

Three Aussie stars - World Championship finalist Simon Whitlock, 2017 Auckland Darts Masters winner Kyle Anderson and rising star Corey Cadby, the 2018 UK Open runner-up - will also be in Brisbane battling for the title.

Further competitors will be confirmed in due course, with other leading PDC players set to be joined by qualifiers from Australia and New Zealand.

The Brisbane Masters is part of a worldwide circuit of top-calibre darts tournaments which this year will have more than $25 million in prizemoney up for grabs.

The World Series of Darts was introduced in 2013 by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), and this year will feature five international tournaments before the season-ending World Series of Darts Finals in the Netherlands.

The Oceanic leg of the World Series of Darts will touch down in Brisbane, Melbourne and Hamilton in New Zealand.

Each international event will feature 16 players, with the World Series of Darts Finals being a 24-player event.

Tickets for the Brisbane Darts Masters are available now via www.ticketek.com.au.

Ticket information for all events is available at www.pdc.tv/tickets.

　

2019 Brisbane Darts Masters

BCEC, Brisbane

Friday August 9 (1830 local time)

First Round x8

VIP Tickets $193.40

Table Tickets $84.40

Tiered Seat Tickets $73.20

Saturday August 10 (1830 local time)

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final

VIP Tickets $203.60

Table Tickets $95.60

Tiered Seat Tickets $84.40

