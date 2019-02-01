Weir’s horses scratched after animal cruelty charges

Racing Victoria stewards have issued 12 charges against licensed trainers Darren Weir and Jarrod McLean and licensed foreman Tyson Kermond.

RACE meetings at The Valley on Friday night and Caulfield tomorrow have been thrown into disarray after Racing Victoria stewards' decision to scratch trainer Darren Weir's team of high-profile runners.

Weir has been asked to show cause why he should be allowed to continue training after being issued with six charges by stewards following the discovery of three jiggers, or electronic devices, at his Miners Rest properties.

His assistant trainer, Jarrod McLean has also been asked to show cause after a jigger was found at Yangery.

He also is in danger of licence suspension if he fails to satisfy the stewards.

Weir had a string of high-class runners entered at Caulfield tomorrow, including star sprinter Nature Strip, VRC Derby winner Extra Brut and emerging cult figure Ringerdingding.

He had 11 runners in total at Caulfield, nine tonight at The Valley, seven at Kyneton tomorrow and three at Sale on Sunday - none will race after the stewards' decision.

The dramatic turn came as owners prepared to take champion horses out of Weir's stables amid fears for the embattled trainer's staff and suppliers.

Under the show-cause powers available to them, RV stewards can take the following action against Weir and McLean:

■ SUSPEND their licence to train.

■ PREVENT any horse owned (or part-owned) or leased by them from participating in any race or official trial

■ DECLINE to receive any nomination or entry for a horse trained by them

■ IN RESPECT of the nominations or entries which have been received, to reject those nominations or entries.

Weir and McLean were "invited to make submissions to stewards" over the show cause notices, a day after Sydney stewards asked Weir to justify why he should be allowed to compete in NSW.

Jarrod McLean was also charged by stewards. Picture: AAP

Kermond has been referred directly to the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board at a date to be fixed to answer two charges of failing to give evidence and failing to comply with stewards' direction.

Weir has been issued with six charges relating to the discovery of electronic devices, or jiggers, at properties near Ballarat and Warrnambool.

The stewards' inquiry was opened following the execution of search warrants by Victoria Police on Wednesday when the three licensed participants were arrested and later released without charge.

Weir has been issued with three charges relating to the alleged possession of an electric or electronic apparatus capable of affecting the performance of a horse.

He was also charged failing to give evidence during interviews at Flemington on Thursday at the request or direction of stewards.

Weir faces another charge of failing to comply with a direction of the stewards in that he refused to answer question or give evidence.

Tyson Kermond is facing two charges. Picture: Colleen Petch

He was also charged with conduct prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing.

"The summary of the particulars being that Mr Weir's conduct in possessing three electric or electronic apparatus, which has been widely reported in the media, and his failure to proffer an explanation to the stewards, was prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing," RV said in a statement.

The charges issued against Weir will be heard by the RAD Board on a date to be fixed.

McLean faces four charges - the possession of an electric or electronic apparatus affecting the performance of a horse, failure to give evidence at an inquiry, failure to comply with a direction of stewards and prejudicial conduct.

"The summary of the particulars being that Mr McLean's conduct in possessing an electric or electronic apparatus, which has been widely reported in the media, and his failure to proffer an explanation to the stewards was prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing," RV said.

The charges against McLean will be heard by the RAD Board on a date to be fixed.

RV said the summary of the particulars against Kermond was that he "refused and/or failed to comply with a direction of the stewards on 31 January 2019 to answer questions in relation to an inquiry."

RV stewards will issue a further report today following the outcome of the show cause hearing.

THE CHARGES IN FULL

DARREN WEIR

Stewards have this afternoon issued six charges, of which two are in the alternative, against Mr Weir:

Charge 1 - AR 175(hh)(ii) Possession of an electric or electronic apparatus capable of affecting the performance of a horse

The summary of the particulars of the charge being that, on or about, January 30, 2019, Mr Weir was in the possession, at a Miners Rest premises used in relation to the training or racing of horses, of an electric or electronic apparatus designed to deliver an electric shock.

Charge 2 - AR 175(hh)(ii) Possession of an electric or electronic apparatus capable of affecting the performance of a horse

The summary of the particulars of the charge being that, on or about January 30, 2019, Mr Weir was in the possession, at a Miners Rest premises used in relation to the training or racing of horses, of a second electric or electronic apparatus designed to deliver an electric shock.

Darren Weir attends Racing Victoria headquarters. Picture: Alex Coppel

Charge 3 - AR 175(hh)(ii) Possession of an electric or electronic apparatus capable of affecting the performance of a horse

The summary of the particulars of the charge being that, on or about January 30, 2019, Mr Weir was in the possession, at a Miners Rest premises used in relation to the training or racing of horses, of a third electric or electronic apparatus designed to deliver an electric shock.

Charge 4 - AR 175(f) Failure to give evidence at an inquiry

The summary of the particulars being that during the course of an inquiry at the RV offices on January, 31, 2019, Mr Weir refused and/or failed to give evidence in accordance with a direction and/or request of the stewards.

Charge 5 - AR175(p) Failure to comply with a direction of the stewards [Alternative to Charge 4]

The summary of the particulars being that Mr Weir refused and/or failed to comply with a direction of the stewards on January 31, 2019 to answer questions in relation to an inquiry.

Charge 6 - AR175A Conduct prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing

The summary of the particulars being that Mr Weir's conduct in possessing three electric or electronic apparatus, which has been widely reported in the media, and his failure to proffer an explanation to the stewards, was prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing.

The charges issued against Mr Weir will be heard by the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board on a date to be fixed.

JARROD MCLEAN

Stewards have this afternoon issued four charges, of which two are in the alternative, against Mr McLean:

Charge 1 - AR 175(hh)(ii) Possession of an electric or electronic apparatus capable of affecting the performance of a horse

The summary of the particulars of the charge being that, on or about January 30, 2019, Mr McLean was in the possession at a Yangery property of an electric or electronic apparatus designed to deliver an electric shock.

Charge 2 - AR 175(f) Failure to give evidence at an inquiry

The summary of the particulars being that during the course of an inquiry at the RV offices on January 31, 2019, Mr McLean refused and/or failed to give evidence in accordance with a direction and/or request of the stewards.

Jockey Jarrod McLean arrives at Thursday night’s meeting at Racing Victoria. Picture: Twitter/Alicia Muling

Charge 3 - AR175(p) Failure to comply with a direction of the stewards [Alternative to Charge 2]

The summary of the particulars being that Mr McLean refused and/or failed to comply with a direction of the stewards on January 31, 2019 to answer questions in relation to an inquiry.

Charge 4 - AR175A Conduct prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing

The summary of the particulars being that Mr McLean's conduct in possessing an electric or electronic apparatus, which has been widely reported in the media, and his failure to proffer an explanation to the stewards was prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing.

The charges issued against Mr McLean will be heard by the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board on a date to be fixed.

TYSON KERMOND

Stewards have this afternoon issued two charges in the alternative against Mr Kermond:

Charge 1 - AR 175(f) Failure to give evidence at an inquiry

The summary of the particulars being that during the course of an inquiry at the RV offices on January 31, 2019, Mr Kermond refused and/or failed to give evidence in accordance with a direction and/or request of the stewards.

Tyson Kermond. Picture: Colleen Petch

Charge 2 - AR175(p) Failure to comply with a direction of the stewards (Alternative to Charge 1)

The summary of the particulars being that Mr Kermond refused and/or failed to comply with a direction of the stewards on January 31, 2019 to answer questions in relation to an inquiry.

The charges issued against Mr Kermond will be heard by the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board on a date to be fixed.

SHOW CAUSE NOTICES

The stewards have also this afternoon issued Show Cause Notices to Mr Weir and Mr McLean requesting them to show cause why the stewards ought not exercise their powers:

(a) pursuant to AR 8(z)(a), to suspend their licence to train;

(b) pursuant to AR 8(z)(b), to prevent any horse owned (or part-owned) or leased by them from participating in any race or official trial;

(c) pursuant to AR 8(z)(d), to decline to receive any nomination or entry for a horse trained by them; and

(d) pursuant to AR 8(z)(d), in respect of the nominations or entries which have been received, to reject those nominations or entries,

pending the hearing and determination of the charges issued against them.

Mr Weir and Mr McLean have been invited to make submissions by telephone at 4pm today.

RV stewards will issue a further report today following the outcome of the submissions.