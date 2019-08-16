Dark, weird and wacky: Experience horror at new festival

AFTER DARK: Professor Pickles will be displaying his elaborate science experiments at the Dark Science event at the Lismore Quad.

AFTER DARK: Professor Pickles will be displaying his elaborate science experiments at the Dark Science event at the Lismore Quad. Marc Stapelberg

Dark Science festival: Hear what the mystery festival is all about.

AN ECCENTRIC wheelchair-bound man by the name of Professor Pickles, with a mission to bring the dead back to life, sits in a dark cave drinking dettol.

Blood drips through tubes into a large vase, there's a disturbed corpse with a distorted face and a crumpled body piled into a bucket.

Professor Pickles will be displaying his elaborate science experiments at the Dark Science event at the Lismore Quad. Marc Stapelberg

Mysterious ointments and poisons adorn the walls and a stuffed boar head watches your movements at the entrance.

Welcome to Dark Science Festival - Lismore's take on a live horror movie.

Inspired by Tasmania's winter solstice festival Dark Mofo, Lismore's newest kooky, wacky, weird and wonderful festival showcases the unique new works by artists in the region.

Watch daredevil diva Zoe L'Amore climb a ladder of sword blades barefoot and take a seat in an electrified chair shooting flames from her finger tips, and sword swallowing, chainsaw juggling, world record holder The Space Cowboy premiering a brand new show made especially for Dark Science.

Also on hand to entertain and mystify are Mr Filthy and Professor Pickles, undertaking a durational performance in a macabre vintage caravan exploring themes of science gone wrong and Mary Shelly's Frankenstein.

AnA Wojak with the Dark Museum display at the Lismore Quad as part of the Dark Science event. Marc Stapelberg

Indulge in astronomy and live music performances, and explore a witches dungeon and a Stranger Things inspired creepy corridor.

Quadrangle Placemaking Officer Marisa Snow said the festival, set during Science Week, presents new and emerging work that looks at the interplay between arts and sciences.

"It's exploring experimental works that are on the borderline - works that are going to the darker side, provocative arts.

"It also provides a platform for local artists to provide exciting new works, and re-imagined works.

There's experimental music acts, a dark museum full of taxidermied animals and all sorts of amazing wonders, performance art with projections and film, and sculptures.

"It's an exploration of fun, spooky, freaky, different work of all art forms,” Ms Snow said.

"It's an opportunity to do something different in Lismore... that may inspire or challenge you to think differently about the arts or sciences.”

Artist AnA Vojak said you there were "dark things, potentially scary things, and beautiful things” to be found.

"You can come here and find your own stories, because we all have a dark side.”

Enjoy The Dark Science Festival at the Lismore Quad tonight 5pm-10pm. Free entry.