'Dark web' drug deal lands Casino man in trouble

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly bought drugs on the "dark web".

Police have arrested a man after he allegedly bought drugs on the "dark web".

A MAN has been caught in possession of a substantial amount of drugs he allegedly bought on the "dark web".

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said police will allege they stopped a car on Woodlark Street, Lismore about 11am on Thursday, May 16.

"After speaking to the driver, a 28-year-old Casino man, police had cause to search his car," he said.

"Police located 167 grams of cannabis, 13 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of MDMA, 22 MDMA pills, a large amount of cash, bags, scales and three mobile phones.

"Police then carried out a search of the Casino man's home and located 26 cannabis plants growing hydroponically and four vials of testosterone.

"The Casino man allegedly said he purchased the drugs on 'the dark web'."

He was charged with a number of drug offences and was granted strict conditional bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court in June.

Acting Sgt Henderson warned people of the dangers of purchasing drugs online.

"Police are aware that some people choose to purchase illegal drugs online from international drug dealers and have them posted to them," he said.

"This is of course highly illegal and you risk overdosing or being arrested. Being involved with the international drug trade is probably something that would not look too good on your job resume either."