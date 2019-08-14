Dark Science features the mysterious arts

Luxul will perform with Galaxystone and Octupus Pi at the Conservatorium of Music as part of Dark Science in Lismore.

THREE performers are set to invoke a primordial sense of transformation at their shows at the Dark Science event on Friday.

Visual artist Octopus Pi, and performers GalaxyStone, and Luxul will bring their unique synth-based textures to Lismore in a ritual performance of immersive live music, performance and visuals as part of the Dark Science line-up.

Octopus Pi curator and visual artist Kimberley Galceran said the performance was based around the elements of sulphur, salt and mercury and designed to highlight that ancient connection between the soul and basic matter, with Al Khem referencing the dark soil of the Nile in Egypt.

"Dark Science lends itself easily to Alchemy which we each have a relationship with and I thought that embodying the three prime ingredients of salt, sulphur and mercury would be a great starting point to express performance, light and sound,” she said.

"Al Khem is intended to evoke the unconscious of the audience.

"We hope people will mine the depths of their emotions, strive towards higher-level consciousness, and leave with new inspiration and artistic expression.”

Luxul said the idea behind ritualised synth-based electronica was to invoke a sense of mystic and awe at the wonder of the universe.

"The audience are the congregation in the sense that they receive and then translate that into some type of energy,” he said.

"Those two elements combine to create something living for a moment and that creation is always an unknown until the time comes.”

Al Khem runs for three sessions each night: 8pm, 8.45pm and 9.30pm from under the Conservatorium of Music.

Dark Science is a free after dark festival designed to celebrate all things experimental, brave and mysterious.

It will take place in the Quad this Friday and Saturday from 5-10pm.

It includes a wide range of performers encapsulating all things kooky, wacky, weird and wonderful including sword swallowing, chainsaw juggling, world record holder The Space Cowboy.

Dark Science is a carnival like no other.

For the full program and performance times visit www.lismorequad.org.au