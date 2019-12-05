‘Dark place’: Father of twins tells of heartbreak

Exclusive: A grieving father has broken his silence after the tragic deaths of his newborn twin daughters, which has left his family distraught and his two-year-old son searching the house for his baby sisters.

In an interview with News Corp, the father revealed his family was struggling to process the heartbreaking loss of six-week-old twins Indiana and Violet, who were found unresponsive in bed with their mother at their Sunnybank Hills home, in south Brisbane, last week.

The parent and siblings of Violet and Indiana are struggling to cope with their loss.

But he said he and his wife were trying to overcome their paralysing grief for the sake of their toddler son and eldest daughter.

"We're in a very dark place. But we have to try to keep going for our other children," the father said.

"Our son is walking around the house looking for the babies. He loved them so much.

"Our daughter is almost five, we told her the truth. We didn't say they had fallen asleep … we told her they had died.

"She's on the trampoline calling out to me to come and jump with her.

"She's saying 'Daddy come play with me', but I just can't. I say, 'sweet girl, I can't'."

Queensland police confirmed the deaths were not suspicious and were a tragic accident.

Police outside the family’s house in the suburb of Sunnybank Hills. Picture: Peter Wallis

The twins' father, who is a chemical technician, said he and his wife were aware of the dangers of co-sleeping, but like so many other parents were doing their best to cope with sleep deprivation from newborn twins.

"We are educated people. It was only the second time my wife had co-slept," he said.

The twins' father said his wife told him to sleep in a separate room so he could drive their son, who has autism, to his school each morning.

"My wife said you sleep in another room so you can get your sleep and I'll look after the twins through the night," he explained.

"When I used to go in and see her in the morning I'd say 'how did you sleep?' and she would say 'I didn't really'.

"Her eyes would be the colour of beetroots. She really hadn't slept in six weeks since they were born."

The father of the twins says his wife had been severely sleep-deprived.

Through rivers of tears, the devastated dad described finding the babies last week, after they tragically were covered by bed sheets.

"I got to name her Violet. She was my little cutie. When I went in … I knew she'd gone," he said.

"Indiana was still warm and my wife was thinking enough to call for help, but at the hospital we were told she had lost too much oxygen. We knew she wouldn't make it."

The father said he wanted to speak to News Corp about the tragedy in the hope that it would help any other parents struggling with the loss of a baby.

A GoFundMe page, established by a family friend to help raise money for the twins' funerals, had last night raised more than $21,000.

The page, called 'R.I.P Twin Angels of Brisbane' says: "These Angels graced us for only 6 beautiful weeks but have created such a hole since their passing.

"It is hard to see where the next smile will come from for their beloved parents."