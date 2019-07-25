Dark gothic tale about nuns translated to the small screen

Ann Dowd, Jessica Barden and Essie Davis in a scene from the TV series Lambs of God. Supplied by Foxtel.

Ann Dowd, Jessica Barden and Essie Davis in a scene from the TV series Lambs of God. Supplied by Foxtel. Mark Rogers

NORTHERN NSW author Marele Day, has had her best-selling book Lambs of God adapted for Foxtel. Producer Sarah Lambert, who created the hit drama Love Child was the writer and show-runner for the series.

Lambs of God is a dark, gothic tale about three nuns, each a generation apart, living in an isolated convent by the coast, and an unwelcome visitor who enters their lives and changes their world forever.

The nuns, who live in solitude from the rest of the world on a remote and rugged island, have their lives turned upside down when an ambitious young priest, Father Ignatius, accidentally stumbles across the three Sisters as he arrives on a mission from the Church.

Day and Lambert will be guest speakers at a special event screening of Episodes 1 and 2 of Lambs of God on Thursday, August 8.

They will discuss how they took a complex story and adapted it for the screen, explaining what was left in, what was taken out and what was done differently. They will also be answering questions from the audience.

The dark, gothic tale about three nuns has an international all-star cast, led by Emmy Award-winning actress Ann Dowd (The Handmaids Tale, The Leftovers), screen star Essie Davis (Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries) and UK actress Jessica Barden.

Foxtel Head of Drama Penny Win said: "Lambs of God is a lush, evocative drama that is both ancient and incredibly modern, with its timeless message of resilience, and the power of story-telling as a redemptive force.

Marele Day's unique novel stayed with me long after I'd finished reading it, and screenwriter Sarah Lambert has taken the story and enriched it in ways that are fresh and engaging. At every creative level, the talent attached to this project is world-class, and we are very proud to be working with Lingo Pictures to bring to life this truly unique series."

At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal Street, Brunswick Heads, on Thursday, August 8, from 6pm.