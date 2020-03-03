Darel plays his part in Pirates history

Darel Vidler played his 400th game for the Lennox Head Pirates cricket club in its 40-year anniversary year.

IT WAS only fitting that Lennox Head cricket club stalwart Darel Vidler achieved his 400-game milestone in the same year the club celebrates its 40-year anniversary.

The likeable 62-year-old was a founding member of the Pirates and has been there since its first game in the Ballina district lower grades in 1980.

He now plays fourth grade in a club which has a strong junior base and a consistent top grade team in the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League competition.

He played his 400th game at Bangalow last weekend and has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

“I just love the game, 40 years seems like a long time but I don’t know any different,” Vidler said.

“The talk got going to get a team together in 1979 and we started out as a bit of a pub side from the Anglers Arms Social Club.

“A lot of the guys had either been playing at other clubs or were just backyard cricketers.

“I was one of the younger guys in the team and the most satisfying thing I see now is all the juniors coming along.

“I’m at the point where I’m playing with my son-in-law Sean and we’ve just welcomed a new grandson into the family.

“Hopefully he’ll be wearing the green and white at some stage.

“That’s probably the best thing about the club, from the first team we had, we’ve nearly all had children and grandchildren involved in the club since.”

Vidler, a medium pace bowler, takes his fair share of wickets having claimed over 150 scalps in the past 10 years with 20 to his name this season.

He still plays some representative cricket having been selected in the NSW over-60s team to play in the national championships in Tamworth later this year.

He has also contributed to a variety of sports around town in his role as president of the Lennox Head Combined Sports Association.

Vidler helped sow the original grass at Williams Reserve Sporting Fields and has been heavily involved in protecting it as a multiple-code sports field for the community.

“We’re going to have facilities second-to-none at the new Epic estate and hopefully we get another turf wicket up there,” Vilder said.

The Lennox Head cricket club is holding a celebration for Vidler at Club Lennox on Saturday night from 6.30pm.

The 40-year anniversary dinner for Lennox Head cricket club will be held at the same venue on May 2.