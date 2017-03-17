Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

NITRO Circus is an "action sport collective" of daredevils riding dirtbikes, base jumping, and performing stunts, and they are coming to Lismore.

The troupe has spawned a tour, a second television series based on the tour, and a 3D feature film.

Led by Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus, Nitro Circus' daredevils will perform choreographed riding routines in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, skate and more for a theatrical spectacular area fans have never experienced before.

Highlights include the explosive "Nitro Bomb" featuring all riders simultaneously flipping through the air.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece of the action and launches brave Nitro Circus riders high above the crowds while attempting another flurry of jaw-dropping tricks on ridiculous contraptions like trikes, a recliner, a bathtub and more.

The Show:

A total of 12 semi-trailers will travel around Australia for the tour, clocking 9600km.

Fifty crew members will be traveling with the tour, with another 50 locals expected to work with the Nitro crew at each stop.

Two ambulances will be on standby in each show.

200 World Firsts have already been performed on the tour, with 60 of those accomplished at the Nitro World Games in 2016 alone, and most of them will be performed in Australia.

Ten brand new stunts are expected to debut on this tour.

The total count of daredevils includes 25 athletes in an international line-up that also boasts Australian talent.