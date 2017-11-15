Daredevil motorbike riders will put on a show for Casino

HIGH-FLYING FUN: Circus Phoenix will be in Casino this weekend.

HIGH-FLYING FUN: Circus Phoenix will be in Casino this weekend. Tobi Loftus

PHOENIX Circus Extreme is in Casino for a weekend of daredevil feats, illusionism and circus fun.

Phoenix Harrison and partner Cassandra Gasser are the youngest circus owners in the country, and with a line up of performers aged 18 to 35, they are arguably the youngest circus in Australia.

Harrison said the animal-free show represents a new generation of circus events aimed to the whole family.

"It's not a traditional circus show, but we still have a lot of regular circus acts," he said.

"We've got the world's famous Glove of Death, the freestyle flair trial motorcycle riders, Cassandra Lady of Illusion, cool clowns, stunning aerial acrobatics and much more.

"This is a family-friendly show, it caters for children to the elderly.

Harrison said the 120-minute show will also offer a meet-and-greet after the show for photo opportunities.

As the youngest circus owner in Australia, we asked Phoenix Harrison what drove him to start a new circus.

"This is an extreme show, I am passionate about extreme sports, and there is no circus like this anywhere, and my idea is to take something that hasn't been done before to rural and country towns," he said.

"We are not a traditional show at all, we are a circus with an action feel to it."