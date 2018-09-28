Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
D'Arcy Short smashed 257 on Friday for Western Australia during the JLT One-Day Cup clash against Queensland. Picture: AAP
D'Arcy Short smashed 257 on Friday for Western Australia during the JLT One-Day Cup clash against Queensland. Picture: AAP
Cricket

Short smashes record and sixes with 257-run haul

by Ben Horne
28th Sep 2018 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

D'ARCY Short has smashed the Australian record for the highest-ever one-day score, blasting 23 sixes in a 257-run exhibition at Hurstville Oval.

At one point it looked like the West Australian might become the first batsman in the world to score 300 in a 50-over game. Ultimately he was forced to settle for the third-highest score in history.

Short's first 50 came off just 57 balls, but from there he simply exploded and equalled the world record with his 23 maximums.

Hurstville Oval is a postage-stamp sized ground in suburban Sydney, but St George local and former Test quick Trent Copeland said it was astonishing hitting no matter the venue.

 

Short finished with the first ever one-day 250 scored in Australia. He faced just 148 balls and also hit 15 fours to the fence.

When he was ultimately stumped off Queensland spinner Matthew Kuhnemann in the 46th over, he received a standing ovation from the smattering of people on the Hurstville hill.

Only Englishman Ali Brown (268) and Indian Rohit Sharma (264) have bettered Short's effort for WA.

The previous Australian record was held by Ben Dunk, who made 229 not out in a game for Tasmania back in 2014.

Copeland, in commentary for cricket.com.au, said he had s never seen a batsman stand and deliver with such poise and stillness at the crease.

Making Short's innings even more extraordinary was the fact no other Western Australian batsman passed 30.

WA were in fact bowled out with three overs up their sleeve, although their total of 387 will take some chasing.

Short smashed a window in the Booth Saunders pavilion at Hurstville, just one highlight of his brutal masterclass.

One of the first indigenous players to ever represent Australia, Short lit up the Big Bash League last summer and could play a key role for his country this summer in white ball cricket.

Related Items

ali brown bbl ben dunk big bash league d'arcy short jlt cup matthew kuhnemann queensland bulls rohit sharma trent copeland western warriors

Top Stories

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News THE long weekend is just around the corner, but if you're planning to hit the road you'd better leave yourself extra travel time

    FATAL CRASH: Man dies after police pursuit

    FATAL CRASH: Man dies after police pursuit

    Breaking The driver crashed into a tree after the pursuit was terminated.

    Police 'endure the worst of humanity' to protect others

    premium_icon Police 'endure the worst of humanity' to protect others

    News Officers remember "ultimate sacrifice” on Police Remembrance Day

    • 28th Sep 2018 2:45 PM
    CHEAP FLIGHTS: $39 fares from Ballina to Sydney

    CHEAP FLIGHTS: $39 fares from Ballina to Sydney

    News Get in quick for this "Friday Frenzy" sale

    Local Partners