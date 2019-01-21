Menu
Darcy Gardiner is helped from the field.
AFL

Injury blow for improving Lion

by Andrew Hamilton
21st Jan 2019 5:55 PM
Brisbane has been dealt a pre-season blow with defender Darcy Gardiner sidelined for up to two months after suffering a knee injury in a an intra-club scratch match at the weekend.

Gardiner was unable to complete the game at Hobart's Kingborough playing fields on Sunday and underwent scans on Monday.

Football manager David Noble confirmed Gardiner suffered a PCL injury while in a contest early in the game and would miss between six and eight weeks.

"We're hopeful Darcy will have recovered by the start of the season.'' he said.

 

Darcy Gardiner in action against Essendon last year.

 

"He will be able to remain active while in recovery.''

The 23-year-old has been one of the great success stories under Chris Fagan and 2018 - where he finished fourth in the club championship - was easily the best season of his 82-game career.

Gardiner was always a dogged defender who is capable of playing on a variety of opponents, which he has proven with big outings against big men Lance Franklin and Jeremy Cameron and mid-sized threats such as Jack Martin and Eddie Betts.

But under Fagan's encouragement he has slowly built a rebounding component to his game.

