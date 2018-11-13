Liverpool star embroiled in match betting scandal

Daniel Sturridge has denied the FA charges which involve gambling on football.

DANIEL Sturridge has denied gambling on football after he was charged by the FA for breaching betting rules.

The Liverpool striker has been found guilty of misconduct for placing bets in January 2018 - after the winter transfer window had opened.

According to reports, Sturridge has been stung for betting on transfers of players and managers and is believed to have used a third party.

The 29-year-old could now face a fine and lengthy ban depending on the severity of the incident.

He has until November 20 to respond to the charge.

A statement revealed by a Liverpool spokesperson claims Sturridge has categorically denied the charges.

It read: "Daniel has given his full and unequivocal co-operation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so.

"Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football.

"As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment."

It came at a time when the crocked forward had just joined recently-relegated West Brom on loan until the remainder of the season.

Sturridge managed just six appearances for the Baggies after suffering a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

This season the striker has been an important figure in Jurgen Klopp's Champions League squad having featured in all four matches and racked up 133 minutes of Premier League football.

But he could now face a lengthy spell out of football - just like Joey Barton did when he admitted an FA charge in relation to betting.

The former Man City midfielder and now-Fleetwood boss received an 18-month suspension in April 2017 after claiming he had placed 1260 bets over the past 10 years.