Daniel having a ball in debut A-League season

Western Sydney Wanderers player Daniel Wilmering is having a ball in the A-League.

It remains to this day one of the hardest things footballer Daniel Wilmering has ever done.

Having to stand still, emotionless and not cheer when his beloved Western Sydney Wanderers scored at home games.

It was part of his job description as a ball boy for the club he now represents in the A-League.

Wilmering tackled the job in his early teens and admits he loved just about everything about it. Except not being allowed to cheer.

"I was a ball boy for three to four seasons,'' said Wilmering, who started when he was 11 and was at the Wanderers inaugural A-League match.

"I was there for most home games but we used to have heaps of boys and girls so we had to share.

"We would just stand on the sidelines or the behind the goal.

"The hardest part was we weren't allowed to celebrate if the Wanderers scored.

"But in the more intense games I used to let it out.

"I loved it. It got me close to the action, it was just so amazing to see it all so close up.

"One thing I did learn was about the fans, what they expect of the players and how they want players to try and give their best.''

The Wattle Grove local graduated from the sidelines to the Wanderers Academy in 2015 and in recent months from the squad to the Wanderers starting line-up in the A-League.

From being the ball boy at one of our very first home games to starting in the opening of our new home... We're beyond proud of Daniel Wilmering tonight! #WSW #WSWvLUFC pic.twitter.com/RMbUfDGo6y — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) July 20, 2019

"I was with the academy for three and a half years and then this season I got elevated,'' said Wilmering.

"I've enjoyed learning and improving. Every game I get out there for I learn something new.

"I wasn't shocked at how big the step was up into the team. I knew it would be, that the intensity would be higher.

"But I think it is always going to be harder than you think.

"I've held my own so far. The Academy really prepared me for this step.''

Wilmering said he does not remember a time when football was not a major part of his life.

His father played the game and his grandfather was an elite player in Germany.

"We are a football heavy family,'' said Wilmering, who started his football career at Moorebank and then went to southern districts in the reps, to Westfield Sports High and then the NPL (National Premier League) level at Marconi.

Craig Noone of Melbourne City competes with the Daniel Wilmering of the Wanderers during their match in round seven.

"I don't remember when I first played but its always been a big part of my life.

I have always been quite competitive as well. I have always hated to loose.''

Despite being awarded extended match time thanks to his early season form, Wilmering admits he still gets nervous before matches.

"I think my game has improved a lot. I have heaps more to learn but every week I get better and better,'' he said.

"I still get nervous before games. It's still a new feeling running out to crowds of 12,900 and then the derby which had close to 30,000.

"But its great.''