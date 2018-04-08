Dangers of rock fishing highlighted

- fishing from the rocks seen from Main Beach

- fishing from the rocks seen from Main Beach ROBERT WATKIN

WITH the deaths of two rock fishermen over the Easter period, and more than 1.2 million people (8 per cent of the population) participating in the activity annually, it's a timely reminder that rock fishing safety is a priority.

Rock fishing has been dubbed the most dangerous sport in Australia due to the associated high risks of injury and immersion.

Furthermore, rock fishing is rated the third highest cause of coastal drowning in Australia, following swimming/wading and boating.

For these reasons it remains at the forefront of coastal safety and research initiatives across multiple agencies and state governments.

According to Surf Life Saving Australia there have been 158 rock fishing deaths in the past 13 years (2004-2017) with 150 (95 per cent) of those being men with an average age of 45.

A large portion, 98 (62 per cent), were born overseas, 38 (24 per cent) of whom were born in China/Hong Kong and 16 (10 per cent) born in Korea. A further 22 per cent of rock fishing deaths were Australian- born.

Extensive rocky coastlines combined with frequent hazardous surf create a high-risk environment for fishermen where waves and slippery surfaces are prevalent.