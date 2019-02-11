Dangerous 'zombie knives' are not 'toys'

'ZOMBIE knives' will have to be handed over to police, with the dangerous blades to be declared prohibited weapons.

"Zombie knives have been used in serious crimes in other jurisdictions, and are available here from online retailers,” Police Minister Troy Grant said.

"There is absolutely no place for these dodgy weapons in our community, which is why the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government has acted to keep people safe.”

'Zombie knives' are large weapons with multi-edged blades, and have images, words or markings suggesting the knives are intended to be used for violence.

Senior Constable David Henderson said the Weapons Prohibition Amendment (Zombie Knives) Regulation 2019 will come into force at the end of February and people have until then to surrender the knives to police or seek a prohibited weapons permit.

"These knives have the potential to cause significant harm to people if used in criminal activity, and there's also a huge risk of accidents by those using them as props or toys,” Mr Grant said.

"From February 28 it will be an offence to have unauthorised possession of, or to buy or sell one of these knives, without a proper permit.”

Mr Grant said anyone caught with a prohibited weapon without a permit faces a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

"A person can apply for a permit but they'll need a good reason for doing so,” Mr Grant said. Zombie knives will be added to the list of prohibited weapons in NSW, which already includes flick, ballistic and star knives, as well as other weapons including knuckle-dusters and Tasers.

Any person in possession of a zombie knife must surrender the knife to police by the end of February by making an appointment with their local police station.

If a person wishes to make a prohibited weapons permit application, they should make an appointment to surrender the knife to police until the application is determined.

For safety reasons, zombie knife owners should not attend police stations without making a prior appointment.