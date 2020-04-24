Menu
OPPORTUNITY: Tenterfield Shire Council are looking for residents to lodge expressions of interest to remove dead, dangerous trees from across the township. Photo: Tenterfield Shire Council
News

Dangerous trees to be removed

Jackie Munro
24th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
PROLONGED drought and a hot and dry summer combined to threaten the Tenterfield township and surrounding communities with repeated threats of bushfire.

In order to prevent another summer like the one recently faced by residents, Tenterfield Shire Council is seeking expressions of interest for removal of large, dead trees from properties within the RU5 Zone of the Tenterfield township.

The council said property owners within this area who believe their trees pose a fire risk to the Tenterfield community are eligible to apply.

The council resolved to allocate grant funding from the National Bushfire Recovery Funds to assist in addressing the potential fire risk to the Tenterfield township posed by dead trees in excess of 1.3m high, within the RU5 Zone.

To register your interest, please complete the online form on Tenterfield Shire Council’s website https://www.tenterfield.nsw.gov.au/removal-of-dead-trees-within-tenterfield-ru5-area or the Tenterfield Shire Council mobile app.

If you are unable to access this form electronically please contact Tenterfield Shire Council staff on (02) 6736 6000 to assist.

Expressions of interest close at 5pm on Monday, June 1, 2020.

