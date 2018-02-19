Menu
Dangerous swell and surf continues on coast

There was a big swell at Snapper Rocks on Tuesday, October 17.
There was a big swell at Snapper Rocks on Tuesday, October 17. Liana Turner

A WARNING is still out for hazardous surf conditions along the North Coast this morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology continues to issue the warning saying surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

  • People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
  • Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
  • Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
  • Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
  • Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

The weather forecast for the rest of today is mostly sunny.

Light winds will become south to southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day.

Daytime maximum temperatures will reach highs in the low 30s.

