Dangerous surf warning issued for NSW

Authorities are warning people to be careful on the Northern Rivers coastline today, with dangerous surf conditions on local beaches.

UPDATE 10.42am: ROADS and Maritime Services has issued an alert to boaters today after a Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warning about continuing dangerous surf conditions today for the Byron, Coffs, Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra and Batemans coasts.

Boat skippers should consider changing or delaying their voyage before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Every skipper is responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board. Roads and Maritime advises skippers to:

• Check the official weather forecast before and during boating and 'if in doubt, don't go out'

• Ensure the boat and its equipment is suitable for the conditions

• Log on/ off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base via VHF Radio or Marine Rescue APP for every trip offshore and consider a safety management plan

• Wear a lifejacket.

For more information:

Offshore boating safety: www.maritime.nsw.gov.au/campaigns/offshore.html

Lifejackets: www.lifejacketwearit.com.au

Live vision of bar crossings: www.maritime.nsw.gov.au/webcams/web-cam.html

Official forecast: www.bom.gov.au/nsw

BoM maritime-specific advice: www.bom.gov.au/marine/about/four-vital-checks.shtml

Boating safety images: www.flickr.com/photos/nswmaritime/

Original story: A HAZARDOUS surf warning has been issued for the NSW coast today.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.

The warning is for the Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast and Batemans Coast.

Safety Advice

NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.