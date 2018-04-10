Menu
Authorities are warning people to be careful on the Northern Rivers coastline tomorrow, with dangerous surf conditions on local beaches.
Weather

Dangerous surf conditions forecast tomorrow

10th Apr 2018 12:32 PM

IF YOU have plans for tomorrow that involve visiting the ocean, you are urged to reconsider.

Roads and Maritime Services has issued an alert to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warning about dangerous surf conditions tomorrow for the majority of the NSW coastline, including the Byron coast.

Boat skippers should consider changing or delaying their voyage before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore on Wednesday, April 11.

RMS advise rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Every skipper is responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board. Roads and Maritime advises skippers to:

. Check the official weather forecast before and during boating and 'if in doubt, don't go out'

. Ensure the boat and its equipment is suitable for the conditions

. Log on/ off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base via VHF Radio or Marine Rescue APP for every trip offshore and consider a safety management plan

. Wear a lifejacket.

For more information:

Offshore boating safety: www.maritime.nsw.gov.au/campaigns/offshore.html

Lifejackets: www.lifejacketwearit.com.au

Live vision of bar crossings: www.maritime.nsw.gov.au/webcams/web-cam.html

Official forecast: www.bom.gov.au/nsw

BoM maritime-specific advice: www.bom.gov.au/marine/about/four-vital-checks.shtml

Boating safety images: www.flickr.com/photos/nswmaritime/

