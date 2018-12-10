Menu
Perth crash
Carnage in horrific head-on smash: 2 killed, 12 hurt

by Staff writers
9th Dec 2018 4:25 AM

Dozens of firefighters, paramedics, police and three rescue helicopters were dispatched to the scene of a horrific collision on Indian Ocean Drive, outside of Perth on Sunday.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 3pm about 30km north of Lancelin, left two people dead and 12 injured.

A minibus and a four-wheel-drive towing a caravan collided head-on on a notorious stretch of the Indian Ocean Drive.

According to reports two people have died, one at the scene, and rescue crews had to cut a number of passengers free from vehicle wreckage.

Two of the most seriously injured were flown by helicopter to Royal Perth Hospital.

Nine others were transported by ambulance to the same hospital and Joondalup Hospital.

Aerial images taken by a 9News helicopter show that the four-wheel-drive vehicle appeared to have taken the brunt of the impact in the collision.

 

A collision on a dangerous stretch of the Indian Ocean Drive has left two people dead and 12 injured. Picture: 9news
A collision on a dangerous stretch of the Indian Ocean Drive has left two people dead and 12 injured. Picture: 9news

No children have been reported hurt in the crash.

A doctor who was passing by the scene of the crash stopped to help the injured.

The Indian Ocean Road remains closed to traffic in both directions between Gin Gin Brook Road and Meadows Road.

This stretch of Indian Ocean Drive has been called “one of WA’s most dangerous roads” and claimed six lives last year. Picture: 9news
This stretch of Indian Ocean Drive has been called “one of WA’s most dangerous roads” and claimed six lives last year. Picture: 9news

Indian Ocean Drive was designed as a scenic route for tourists but Road Safety Minister Michelle Roberts has described it as "one of WA's most dangerous roads".

Six people were killed there last year, launching a road safety audit including an initiative for motorists to pin point danger spots by uploading a photo and description to a location on an interactive map.

