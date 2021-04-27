‘Dangerous’: New Cadbury block at Woolies

Caramilk fans, do we have some news for you.

Just when you thought the mouth-watering chocolate couldn't get any better, out comes Cadbury with a mammoth version.

The makers of the "golden" treat confirmed to news.com.au it now has a 315g block after an eagle-eyed shopper spotted it at their local Woolies store last week.

"Now comes in big blocks," the fan simply wrote in a Facebook post, alongside a snap of the huge, new treat.

The man's post has clocked hundreds of 'likes' and comments from fellow fans after he shared news of the huge block in a group dedicated to "Caramilk Addicts".

RELATED: Man stuns with Cadbury theory

Cadbury has now released a 315g block of Caramilk. Picture: Facebook/CaramilkAddictsClub

"Mother of God!" one person wrote.

"Oh dear lorrdddyyy," a second person added.

"Dangerous," said a third, while a fourth wrote, "I've already looked - Coles don't have it yet."

And they would be correct. So far, the 315g block which retails for $6, is only available at Woolies.

"The newest block began to hit shelves in early-April and is available at Woolworths," a Cadbury spokesperson told news.com.au.

"Cadbury Caramilk is one of Australia's most loved chocolates due to the heavenly caramelised white chocolate."

It comes just weeks after it revealed there is now a Caramilk Marble block. Picture: Facebook/CaramilkAddictsClub

The new size compares to the current 180g family block which usually costs $5, but is currently on sale for $3.50 at both Woolies and Coles.

It comes after the chocolate makers revealed exclusively to news.com.au it now has Caramilk Marble - combining the two popular flavours to form one block.

RELATED: Truth about your favourite Arnott's biscuit

What the Caramilk Marble chocolate looks like. Picture: Facebook/CaramilkAddictsClub

"Cadbury Caramilk and Cadbury Dairy Milk Marble are two of our cult favourites, so combining them both to create a new taste experience is sure to excite chocolate lovers across the country," Katrina Watson, senior marketing manager for Cadbury, told news.com.au in March.

Originally published as 'Dangerous': New Cadbury block at Woolies