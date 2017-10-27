News

Dangerous intersections, roads need more funding

BLACK SPOT: A notorious black spot at Ross Lane and the Coast Rd, sees another accident at Lennox Head on Monday September 11.
Alison Paterson
THERE are plenty of dangerous intersections and stretches of roads on the Northern Rivers.

To be deemed an official black spot, an intersection or stretch of road must have seen serious injuries or fatalities.

According to the New South Wales Roads and Maritime Services, there are seven black spots in the region which will be repaired at a total cost of $6,411,626 during the current financial year.

In 2016, the NSW Government showed the Lismore region had four fatalities, 57 people had a serious injury, 37 had a moderate injury and 19 suffered a minor injury.

In Ballina Shire, there were four fatalities, 35 serious injuries, 23 moderate injuries and 17 minor injuries.

The same year Byron Shire had no fatalities, 27 serious injuries, 59 moderate and 21 minor injuries, while the Kyogle region experienced three, 19, 11 and five respectively.

Earlier this month the Federal Government extended the Black Spot Program and is providing $60 million a year from the 2021-22 financial year onwards, building on the current $684.5 million investment from the 2013-14 financial year to the 2020-21 financial year.

Lismore City Council's civic services manager Darren Patch said black spot funding was helping to ensure increasingly busy intersections could cope with future traffic demands.

"We have been able to complete several roundabouts in the last six months thanks to the Federal Government's Black Spot Program, including the Casino/Union St roundabout, which will cater for increased traffic flow over the next 20 years," he said.

"The Black Spot Program is helping to slowly improve traffic flow right across the city without costing ratepayers anything. It's a win-win for everyone."

Kyogle Council's general manager Graham Kennett said identifying black spots was a matter of being proactive and reactive.

"In Kyogle we are undertaking some proactive RMS road safety audits on streets and intersections with lots of near misses as these types of incidents don't turn up on crash data," he said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the next round of black spot funding was being processed and would be announced early in 2019.

"Over the last two years, 14 black spots in our community have been fixed with Federal Government funding totalling more than $4.5 million," he said.

Richmond Local Area Command crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said police were urging motorists to take extra care on the road, especially with the recent wet weather.

"I have been to a few accidents recently where people have lost control on sweeping bends that are wet and slippery," he said.

You can nominate a black spot here.

Northern Rivers black spots

1) The Alstonville bypass T-junction

2) Tabulam Rd, south-west of Clarence Way, Bottle Creek

3) Tweed Valley Way, Tumbulgum (Cost $1,167,735)

4) Byron Bay Rd and Ross Ln, Lennox Head (Cost $1,992,363)

5) Invercauld Rd and Bruxner Highway, Goonellabah

6) Tregeagle Rd and Rous Rd, Tregeagle

7) Cnr Walker St and Nielson St, East Lismore

8) Bangalow Rd, between Bexhill and Clunes

9) Wyrallah Rd and Dungarubba Rd

10) Bruxner Highway and Richmond Hill Rd

Tell us about your local black spot by emailing news@northernstar.com.au

Lismore Northern Star
