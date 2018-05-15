Dangerous driving 'nothing to do with age': 91-year-old

Kevin Wilson, of Lismore, has an impeccable record as a driver and takes the road rules very seriously.

"BEING good driver is all about attitude and respect and less to do with age.”

When Kevin Wilson read The Northern Star on Monday morning, the 91-year-old driver picked up the phone to give his opinion on the article about Dr Gratian Punch from Lismore Base Hospital, who's research showed road fatalities for drivers 75 years plus was on the rise.

Mr Wilson took umbrage with Dr Punch's findings, after the Lismore surgeon analysed data from the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics between 2007 and 2018 and discovered road fatalities for drivers 65-74 years of age and above 75 years of age had increased 2.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent per annum respectively.

But Mr Wilson who is still confidently getting about on an unrestricted licence and retired 30 years ago from NSW Police where he spent most of his time in traffic operations, said in his opinion drivers of all ages can display good or poor driving skills.

"Age has nothing to do if you are a good driver or not,” he said.

"It's your attitude and respect to people on the road which counts.”

When Mr Wilson was based in Sydney as a young police officer, his work involved processing accident reports.

Then as a traffic supervisor he continued these duties when posted to Lismore in 1982.

In his experience, he said just because people were older didn't make them bad drivers.

"I remember when the random breath tests first came in and when the town had only one set of traffic lights,” he said.

"Back then during holiday weekends we always saw some terrible accidents but I don't recall any which were caused by elderly drivers.”

And while he does not agree with Dr Punch he does believe people need to take responsibility for their actions when driving, no matter their age.

"When I drive to Kingscliff to see my son I set my cruise control to the speed limit and sit in the left lane,” he said.

"And yet people speed past me.”