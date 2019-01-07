Menu
MARINE SAFETY: Police conducting Operation Banshee on Northern River beaches yesterday.
Crime

Dangerous drivers will be caught on beaches

Amber Gibson
7th Jan 2019 6:30 AM
OPERATION Banshee is well under way to enhance safety on the roads and in the water over summer.

Superintendent District Commander of Richmond Toby Lindsay said police from the Richmond Police District were working with other agencies such as Fisheries in Operation Banshee to ensure beach and maritime safety.

Police will patrol beaches across all coastal regions in the Richmond police district.

"What we are looking for is compliance in terms of waterways legislation, life jackets, breath testing but what we want to do is make sure beachgoers such as 4WD drivers comply with the laws,” Supt Lindsay said.

Police will watch for dangerous driving, drink driving, and destruction of dunes and fences.

"Operation Banshee is our district's response in terms of high visibility policing,” Supt Lindsay said.

"We are looking at a number of aspects such as road policing, also our warrants and our child protection in addition to the maritime operation as well.

"A lot of the driving complaints we get on the beaches we have targeted through this type of operation.

"On boats its the same thing, we don't want people to drive boats while they are intoxicated and we want to make sure people are safe and wearing life jackets.

Since yesterday morning, Senior Constable David Henderson said two people had been given infringement notices for driving with obscure number plates.

They were fined $448 and given three demerit points.

"If you are driving with a bike rack and bikes on it, you are obliged to get a replica from the RMS, because it is a safety issue and police have to be able to read your number plate on speed and safety cameras,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

Police also issued the following infringements during yesterday's operation:

- A 26-year-old Queensland man was fined for fishing with out a licence.

- An 18-year-old man was issued with an infringement notice for having no P-plates.

- A Ballina man on a P Plate licence has been arrested for drink driving along Evans Head beach and taken to Ballina police station for a secondary alcohol testing.

Lismore Northern Star

