Dangerous driver banned until 2052 again refused bail

Alison Paterson
13th Dec 2020 9:07 AM
A MAN who had been banned from driving until 2052 will spend the festive season in remand ahead of facing court again in January 2021.

On Thursday night offices from Tweed Byron Police District revealed the man, 36, whom has been disqualified from driving until 2052, was arrested after he was stopped while riding a motorbike in Tweed Heads.

The officers were patrolling about 6pm on Thursday 10 December 2020, when they saw a motorcycle allegedly being ridden dangerously along Ducat Street.

They stopped and spoke to the rider, where checks revealed he was disqualified form holding a licence until August 2052.

Police allege the man was also in possession of methamphetamine, and the number plates on the motorcycle did not match the registration.

The 36-year-old man, from Coolangatta, was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, drive while disqualified, having goods in custody suspected of being stolen, and possess a prohibited drug.

The man was refused bail before appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday December 11, 2020, where he was again refused bail and will reappear in the same court on 28 January 2021.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

