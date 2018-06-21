Dangerous dog sparks international alert

US authorities have been warned a woman has fled Australia with a dog who attacked a toy poodle at Byron Bay.

US authorities have been warned a woman has fled Australia with a dog who attacked a toy poodle at Byron Bay. File Photo

EXTRA steps have been taken to ensure the safety of Australian and US citizens against a menacing dog that attacked a toy poodle in January.

Byron Shire Council's legal counsel Ralph James said the Australian Immigration Department and US authorities had been alerted.

"We have alerted Australian Immigration Department in relation to the issue of the warrant,” Mr James said.

"We've asked Australian Immigration to note their records should the defendant ever come back to Australia so the warrant could be executed.”

The council recently found out the defendant was in Arizona.

"We don't know if she is still there but what we intend to do, and are in the process of doing, is to try and narrow down exactly where she is,” Mr James said.

"We will notify the US authorities - the relevant authority is a department that ultimately is part of the homeland security umbrella.

"We will also attempt to specifically alert states of where this lady might be.”

In doing so it was the council's hope any steps that can be taken to protect US citizens from this dog would be taken.

"I don't know the nature of the animal control requirements in any of the United States, they may be far less than ours, I just don't know,” Mr James said.

"If this lady complies with whatever control requirements are in the United States that well and good, but we will just try let them know what we have done and what's happened here in Byron.

"She has left Australia, so the NSW community and the Australian community are safer by the virtue of the dog not being here, but the American community are now exposed to this dog.”