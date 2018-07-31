Dangerous bridges on road to repair

A TWO-LANE steel truss bridge has opened in the Kyogle district, replacing one of the area's aging timber bridges deemed to be "in disrepair and dangerous”.

Page MP Kevin Hogan officially opened the new bridge, the Sommerville Bridge on Ettrick Road.

"This is great news for our community,” he said.

"Kyogle and districts have one of the highest number of wooden bridges in the state and many are in disrepair and dangerous.

"Sommerville Bridge on Ettrick Road is now a new two-lane steel truss bridge to replace the old timber bridge.

"This upgrade has been done at a cost of $460,000 and was funded on a 50/50 basis by Kyogle Council and the Federal Government.

"The local council does not have the resources to replace these ageing bridges on its own. That is why I am happy that the Federal Government has provided assistance under our Bridges Renewal Programme.

"In all, about 20 bridges around Kyogle are being replaced or have now been replaced, at a total cost of $10 million.

Kyogle Council mayor Danielle Mulholland said the replacement of the bridge would enable producers to get their cattle or product to market, while emergency and heavier vehicles would have improved access.

"Council is committed to improving our road and bridge network and this bridge is the latest in a very ambitious works program,” she said.