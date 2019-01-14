Menu
A whaler shark was spotted at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay.
News

UPDATE: Sharks force closure of Ballina, Byron beaches

14th Jan 2019 12:11 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM

UPDATE, 3.35pm: SURF Life Saving NSW has advised of a shark sighting at The Pass.

The Shark Smart Twitter feed says: "The Pass and Byron now closed. Please be #sharksmart."

 

Original story: TWO beaches in Ballina are being monitored this afternoon after a shark sighting.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer, Jimmy Keogh, said the shark was spotted directly in front of the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club around 12pm.

"One of our UAVs spotted the shark, it was heading north," he said.

"We've closed both Lighthouse and Shelly beaches and we're keeping an eye on the situation.

"I'm not too sure how many people were at the beach, but there is a south-east breeze today so it's not as busy as it has been."

The SharkSmart Twitter app advised users of a "2m dangerous species shark sighting at Shelly Beach, Ballina. Shelly and Lighthouse beach now closed".

The DPI also reported a 2.2m whaler shark at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay, just before 8am.

A 2.7m bull shark was spotted off South Ballina at 7.42am. 

