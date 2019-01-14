Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A whaler shark was spotted at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay.
A whaler shark was spotted at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay.
News

'Dangerous' 2m shark closes two beaches

14th Jan 2019 12:11 PM

TWO beaches in Ballina are being monitored this afternoon after a shark sighting.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast duty officer, Jimmy Keogh, said the shark was spotted directly in front of the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club around 12pm.

"One of our UAVs spotted the shark, it was heading north," he said.

"We've closed both Lighthouse and Shelly beaches and we're keeping an eye on the situation.

"I'm not too sure how many people were at the beach, but there is a south-east breeze today so it's not as busy as it has been."

The SharkSmart Twitter app advised users of a "2m dangerous species shark sighting at Shelly Beach, Ballina. Shelly and Lighthouse beach now closed".

The DPI also reported a 2.2m whaler shark at Tallow Beach, Byron Bay, just before 8am.

A 2.7m bull shark was spotted off South Ballina at 7.42am. 

ballina lighthouse beach seniors-news shark sighting shelly beach
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Boy, 7, airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

    Boy, 7, airlifted to hospital after motorbike crash

    News THE rescue helicopter was called to the scene at Wardell last night.

    Kimberley Kampers set to reopen as workers take over

    premium_icon Kimberley Kampers set to reopen as workers take over

    Business Production set to scale up in coming months

    Giving police 'the bird' cost a woman her licence

    Giving police 'the bird' cost a woman her licence

    Crime Driving rights suspended after refusing test

    PHOTOS: Glitz, glamour and grunt at historic car show

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Glitz, glamour and grunt at historic car show

    News 2500 people, 288 cars and a growing rockabilly culture

    Local Partners