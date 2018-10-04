Menu
FUNNY IN PINK: Byron Shire resident and artist Daniel Oldaker (aka Dandyman).
Whats On

Dandyman is back with two shows

Javier Encalada
by
4th Oct 2018 12:30 PM

ONE of Australia's finest and funniest physical comedians, Byron Shire resident Dandyman (Daniel Oldaker) brings two shows to the area this week: a circus comedy For the Love of It and a new cabaret comedy Art Versus Entertainment.

Oldaker became known Australia-wide when he was targeted and harassed by right-wing hooligans while performing in Federation Square, Melbourne.

Art Versus Entertainment is the latest spectacle by Varietyville Productions, a showcase of physical comedy starring Oldaker as Dandy Man and Rani Huszar as Foxy Moron.

For the Love of It will be performed at an earlier time, offering the whole family circus-inspired magical moments of mayhem, complete with goofy games, fun competitions, prizes, funny facts and very funny faces.

Last June, a video posted by the so-called group 'United Patriots Front', showed the group objecting to Oldaker's outfit of pink, wrestler-style shorts, asking the arttist if he was a 'degenerate' and stopping his show in an intimidating manner.

Oldaker called for Police assistance and later that day he returned to Federation Square to huge crowds supporting his performance.

Daniel Oldaker is an award-winning physical comedian who draws on 23 years of performance experience in over 30 countries.

Dandyman trained with Phillippe Gaulier (Sasha Baron Cohen's mentor) in physical comedy.

