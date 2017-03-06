Dancing towards a cure for cancer

Nathan White will be counting his steps and his dollars as he raises funds for Dance For Cancer

Mr White, owner of Lismore's BOQ, is putting his money where his mouth is to raise crucial funds for those affected by cancer.

Mr White expects to bank big as a star in Cancer Council's Stars of Lismore - Dance For Cancer, at the Lismore Workers Club on Saturday June 3.

Mr White will be dancing with Roisin Francis, owner and operator of Jump Shake Dance in Nimbin.

"When I was asked to become involved, it was easy to overlook the nervousness and get a little uncomfortable for a great cause that's fun, creates awareness and raises funds,” Mr White said.

Family man Nathan was born and bred in Lismore, and with his three kids and wife, they are active members of sporting clubs, schools and community groups. He too has watched close friends bravely battle cancer and he strongly believes in raising funds for a disease we are all touched by.

Mr White's dance partner Roisin Francis has performed opening ceremonies at Olympic Games and loves all styles of dance such as, tap, jazz, flamenco and even Scottish highland and Irish step dancing.

"I really enjoyed participating in the Stars of Lismore in 2015. I get to do what I love doing and contribute to an amazing cause at the same time! I had so much fun performing on the night,” Ms Francis said.

"My previous dance partner Robert gave it his all and the audience loved it. This event raised an incredible amount of money for Cancer Council last time. Let's do it again,” she said.

Tickets to see the Stars and Teachers dance their hearts out will go on sale in April.

Abby Wallace, Cancer Council Community Relations Coordinator for Northern Rivers can't wait to see what Nathan and Roisin put together a great routine. The Stars are each expecting to reach $3000 as their fundraising goal and funds raised will continue to support cancer research, support services and prevention programs in the local area.

"Just one area funds from the event will support is a new prevention campaign, Improve Your Long Game, encouraging NSW golfers to use sun protection and reduce their risk of skin cancer. This innovative program is running at the Lismore Workers Golf Club,” Ms Wallace said.

Show your support and contribute to Nathan's fundraising efforts; donations can be made directly on his fundraising page at starsoflismore2017.everydayhero.com/au/nathan-white

For more information about the event go to: www.everydayhero.com.au/event/starsoflismore2017 or contact Abby Wallace at Cancer Council on 02 6639 1308 or abbyw@nswcc.org.au.