DIFFERENT DRUM: Max McAuly (31), Hugh Webster (87), Tara Coughlan (23) and Jilli Richardson.
Dancing to a different drum

by Jeff Clark
30th Nov 2018 11:00 PM

SPRUNG!! Integrated Dance Theatre is staging its annual gala event to celebrate International Day of People with Disability at the Tintenbar Hall.

Sprung!! manager Mandie Kai said the event "would showcase the skills and creative joy of the dancers”.

"The audience will be uplifted, moved, entertained and inspired by participants across our programs and collaborations,” she said.

The dancers include 25-year-old Max McAuley, who has Down syndrome and has been dancing with Sprung!! for the past seven years.

"I love to dance ... it's my passion, it's what I love,” Mr McAuley said.

"When I dance I feel the spirit of love and music in my body.”

The not-for-profit organisation calls the Northern Rivers home, staging award-winning performances by dancers with and without disability.

Ms Kai said Sprung!! had facilitated more than 280 dance workshops for people with and without disability since 2012.

The Sprung!! Gala Performance will be held tomorrow starting at 3pm. A complimentary afternoon tea will follow the showcase.

"All money raised from ticket sales goes directly back into running our programs for people with disabilities,” Ms Kai said.

Tickets will be on sale at the door. Entry costs $10 (adult) or $5 (concession), and is free for children under 12.

