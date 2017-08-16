Dancing on the pedals with new masters course

HOT WHEELS: The Ballina Masters Cycling Club geld their first Team Race event on the new course on Saturday. Riders averaged more than 334kmh.

A NEW course saw cyclists dance on the pedals as the Ballina Masters Cycling Club held their team event on Saturday.

BMCC secretary Andrew Downey reported the event which covered nearly 25km was held in perfect conditions.

"Bright sunshine and light winds were the order of the day for the Teams Race on Saturday afternoon,” he said.

"This was an ideal way for the riders to get out and get a feel for the all new BMCC road course, a two-lap loop from Empire Vale School to Wardell and back, for a total of just under 24.5km.

Downey said the teams consisted of two groups.

"Team A comprised Garry Whitfield, Bruce Quinn and Richard Brown,” he said.

"Team B was made up of Matt Benson, Bill Richardson (good to see him back racing) and David Cowdrey.

The teams were set off one minute apart and were not allowed to draft the other team if caught.

"It was anyone's guess what the gaps were like on the way into the turn at Wardell for the first time,” Downey said.

"But as the field were heading into the second turn, the gap had clearly closed with there being only about 10 seconds between Team A and Team B as they rounded the turn.”

Downey reported riders Whitfield and Brown from Team A fought valiantly to hold off the fast charging Team B.

"But they were snapped up before the turn at Wardell,” he said.

"All riders rode well on the final leg back to Empire Vale and while Team A did their best to mitigate their loses, Matt, Bill and David were too strong on the day overcoming their one minute deficit and putting a further 39 seconds on to that to run out clear winners.”

He said Team A won with a corrected time of 42:15 which was a 34.5kph average.

"Team A's time was 43:54 which was 33.2 kph,” Downey said.

"This is pretty good average considering they had to slow down for turns it's good speeds.”

While the course is slightly longer than the usual route, Downey said members were familiar with the roads.

"Because of the road works of on Carr's Bridge on River Drive we had to change the course route,” he said.

"We will be riding this course for the foreseeable future.”

Downey said the BMCC thanked officials Carole Sharrock, Alan Paull, Ian Gailer , Murray Ebbott, Paul O'Kelly and Jack Ransom.