Dancer to attend prestigious US school

GRACE: Abby Collins, of Lismore, will attend The Rock school of Dance in Philadelphia in America in the summer.

DANCER Abby Collins will travel to Philadelphia for five weeks at the end of June.

She will then come home and pack everything up and move back there in early September.

The story behind her move is what dreams are made of.

Photos View Photo Gallery

After applying for overseas summer schools, Abby received the shock news that she was accepted into Joffrey, The Rock school of Dance in Philadelphia, Boston Ballet, Washington Ballet and The American Ballet Theatre.

"I was shaking I was so nervous," Miss Collins said after accepting the offer from the world renowned the Rock School of Dance.

"The whole day just made me happy."

Miss Collins attributes her success to the tireless dedication of Karen Ireland who runs a dance school in Lismore.

"I feel blessed to have had her and I was accepted based on the skills and training I received here," she said.

It is not the first-time Ms Ireland's students have fared well in the competitive scene of dance with many students travelling the world to places in Wales, Houston and New York.