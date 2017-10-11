Dance to break the chain of domestic violence

CASPA and Casino Neighbourhood Centre staff organising Dance Against Violence event in Casino.

WITNESSING the impact of violence in the home may not make you feel like dancing but Casino is hosting a Dance Against Violence Challenge on Monday.

Maureen Gill from Casino Family Support Services said the afternoon was for the entire community, not just those affected by family violence.

"Violence against women and children affects us all,” Ms Gill said.

"The song Break the Chain has a strong message of empowerment and hope, and highlights the importance of joining together.”

Homicide statistics from the Australian Institute of Criminology showed 75% of victims of intimate partner homicide were female.

NSW police statistics for 2014-15 showed 69% of domestic violence assault victims were female.

When anti-family violence campaigner Rosie Batty visited Casino this year she said the community needed to be upstanding to end family violence.

The dance is a way to show support and with a dance instructor teaching the Break the Chain moves, it is guaranteed to be a lot of fun, too.

"You can make a difference,” Ms Gill said.

"Let us join together as a community and make a declaration by dancing against violence.”

DANCE TOGETHER

Dance Against Violence will be held at the Casino Indoor Stadium, from 3.30-5pm.

Entry is free of charge and everyone is welcome. Refreshments and a barbecue will be available.

Check out the Dance Against Violence Facebook page to view the song and dance moves.

The Dance Against Violence challenge is being facilitated by the Richmond Valley Family Violence Liaison Committee, which meets monthly.

For more information contact Maureen on 66626792.