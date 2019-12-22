Dance for change in 2020

Movement artists and social change makers, Asher Bowen Saunders and Che Pritchard, will present a week of movement and dance workshops

"This will be a very important project for our community considering the current environmental crisis in our region and across Australia," President of Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre Robyn Brady said.

In January, Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre will deliver their 2020 Summer Intensive project, 'Earth, Water, Dance' in collaboration with movement activists, aiming draw attention to the importance of connection to nature.

The collaboration with movement artists and social change makers, Asher Bowen Saunders and Che Pritchard, will present a week of movement and dance workshops deepening participants' connection and appreciation of the Earth and one another.

"We are excited to work with Asher and Che to honour the creative spirit of our community through dance, theatre, integration and collaboration."

Throughout a week of workshops, elements of nature will be used to inform a collaborative exploration of organic human movement, contemporary dance and hip-hop.

The workshops will be enhanced by the setting at the Ballina Scouts Hall among trees on the banks of the tidal canal connecting the Richmond River and North Creek - a location which will complement the environmental conservation skills shared by Asher and Che.

Asher is a contemporary dance artist, acrobat, aerialist and physical theatre actor dedicated to making work that stimulates social and environmental change.

Che is a Director, Choreographer and Movement Artist involved in numerous social projects that provide support for many issues including domestic violence, environmental conservation and animal liberation. Sprung!!

The workshops will run each day of the week from Monday - Friday from January, 13th -17th. Daily tickets are now available to purchase including an earth-conscious vegetarian lunch with vegan options. Visit eventbrite.com.au/e/earth-water-dance-tickets-82105153725 to purchase.

Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre is pleased to offer two indigenous scholarships for these workshops to interested dancers. To inquire for the scholarships or for enrolment through NDIS, contact info@sprung.org.au.

These workshops are open to anyone over 16 with an interest in dance and the ability to engage respectfully in group process.

Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre is a registered NDIS provider with expertise in dance education and in modifying dance teaching for persons with disability.