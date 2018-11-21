Dance festival hopes to return to Northern NSW

Police have concerns about the Bohemian Beatfreaks festival, due to be held near Casino from November 23.

Police have concerns about the Bohemian Beatfreaks festival, due to be held near Casino from November 23.

THE organiser of a bush festival that's moved to Queensland after a court battle against NSW Police says he hopes their future events can remain on the Northern Rivers.

Erik Lamir-Pike is the organiser of Bohemian Beatfreaks, a dance festival arranged by Rabbits Eat Lettuce Pty Ltd and planned to begin this Friday.

Mr Lamir-Pike welcomed the Land and Environment Court's decision that the festival could go ahead.

But they have moved Bohemian Beatfreaks to a venue near Warwick, in Queensland's Southern Downs region, saying conditions imposed would make the festival unviable.

"We do want to continue to run our event back down at the Kippenduff site,” Mr Lamir-Pike said.

"We've put so much money and energy into improving that site.

"The venue's amazing.

"We've never had any serious issues or medical incidents.”

Among the conditions were that organisers fence the entire festival perimeter and undertake a $105,847 "user pays” agreement with NSW Police.

He said this would make the festival financially unviable.

"We've been budgeting for a $16,000 police bill. That's what it was last year.

"That's what we were budgeting for.

He said the court's decision they would face a $105,000 policing bill "made the whole thing unviable, financially”.

This agreement could have seen a police officer for every 100 of their patrons at the event, which had a 3000 person capacity.

NSW Police also said an "unfenced dam” posed a safety issue.

"The dam has a five foot high post and rail fence,” Mr Lamir-Pike said.

"They wanted us to put a second fence around that fence.

"People are pretty smart, people have common sense.

"It's not only excessive but ludicrous and unnecessary.

"It just seems NSW Police are taking this policing stance on music festivals.”

Mr Lamir-Pike said these conditions related only to the Kippenduff site and only for this weekend's relocated festival.

He hoped they would be able to come to an agreement with police for future events.

"I'm hoping we can find some reason... in terms of what user paid police numbers we should be required to have,” he said.

He said organisers had pre-planned the Queensland venue - Cherrabah Resort, some 230km from Kippenduff in Elbow Valley - before the court appeal was finalised.

"We were doing a little bit of site preparation before the court case wrapped up... in case we had a bad decision,” he said.

"As soon as the police advised us they were pulling their support on October 25, we started a search far and wide for alternative venues in case we weren't able to proceed with that venue.”

Justice Jim Moore ruled in favour of the festival's appeal on Tuesday.

This was after several hearings, along with a site visit involving representatives of both parties.

According to court documents, Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay had said the event, if permitted, "could adversely affect the broader Northern Rivers emergency services organisation in terms of capability requirements, source availability and response timeliness”.

"The remoteness of this site, lack of necessary supporting infrastructure, influx of 3000-plus persons, 2500-plus vehicles in a bushfire prone and recently impacted land, with pre-existing and unmanaged vehicle access/egress issues, is an event that poses tangible risk to its festival goers, festival staff, festival volunteers, emergency services and the community,” Supt Lindsay said.