Dance concert survives the March flood

ON STAGE: Layla Denmeade, 9, Ella Duckett, 8, Milaya MacKenzie, 10, Jada Lamerton, 8, Amaya Whitticer, 8, will perform in the Sharon Sidney School of Dance annual charity concert at the Lismore Workers Club.

ON STAGE: Layla Denmeade, 9, Ella Duckett, 8, Milaya MacKenzie, 10, Jada Lamerton, 8, Amaya Whitticer, 8, will perform in the Sharon Sidney School of Dance annual charity concert at the Lismore Workers Club. Marc Stapelberg

WHEN the dancers from the Sharon Sidney School of Dance come out to perform at their annual concert next week, it will be a show of charity and resilience.

Those taking part have had to travel long distances to make it to their rehearsals. Their school at The Laurie Allan Centre in Magellan St was badly damaged in the March flood.

It was touch and go as to whether the concert, in its 32nd year in support of children's cancer charity, Camp Quality, would make it to the stage this year.

Heather Sidney who has been running the school since it began said the participants have had to travel to halls in Bexhill and Gundurimba to practice as they needed to find premises with "nice wooden floors.”

"We needed classrooms with a wooden floor for our tap and point dancers and many of the halls in the region are made of polished concrete,” she said.

"It has been a big effort and it has been really good to see the dedication they have shown. I am just glad we've been able to continue.”

Ms Sidney said the council have promised to make repairs at the Laurie Allan Centre a priority in the new year.

The concert will involve Christmas scenes, ballet, tap, contemporary, jazz and national dancing. Audiences can look forward to the performance of ABBA songs as well as Russian character dancing and a junior rendition of Smokey The Bear.

Camp Quality is a charity creating better lives for children (0-3) living with cancer.

Concert