Dan Sultan, Mia Dyson, Exes in Bluesfest line up

Dan Sultan is preparing to release his fourth album, Killer.

AUSTRALIAN acts Dan Sultan, All Our Exes Live in Texas, Mia Dyson, Chain, Shaun Kirk, Caiti Baker, Dog Trumpet and The Hanlon Brothers have been added to the Bluesfest line up 2018.

In 2016, when Dan Sultan wasn't touring and making appearances on tracks like A.B. Original's January 26, which was voted in at number 16 on triple j's Hottest 100, he was writing.

His new album, Killer,debuted at #5 on the ARIA Chart and was released to widespread critical acclaim, including three nominations at the 2017 ARIA Awards.

Killer takes Sultan's storytelling into uncharted territory, as he pushes into his most personal and political realms yet.

The singer songwriter will be taking to the stage at Bluesfest on Monday, April 2.

All Our Exes Live in Texas

Having won the 2017 Aria Award for Best Blues & Roots Album for When We Fall, All Our Exes Live in Texas are a perfect fit for Bluesfets 2018.

All Our Exes Live in Texas is made by Sydney's singer-songwriters Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney, on a four-part indie-folk winning combination.

On mandolin, ukulele, accordion and guitar, the Exes deliver tunes that are tastefully crafted within the context of a playful and utterly charming live show.

All Our Exes Live in Texas has shared the stage with a range of acts from the Backstreet Boys to Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Passenger and Midnight Oil.

The music foursome features on Kesha's iconic single Praying.

Kesha, who is also in the festival's line up, recently performed the single at the 2018 Grammy's.

Praying has become a career defining song for Kesha, and has struck a chord, becoming the anthem for the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements around the world.

The announcement also includes American band Con Brio.

These acts will be joined by performers already announced such as Lionel Ritchie, Robert Plant, Kesha, Lauryn Hill, Tash Sultana, Jackson Browne, Gomez, Michael Franti and others.